Minister Alexandre de Moraes, president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), rejected this Wednesday (23.Nov.2022) the request of the PL, President Jair Bolsonaro’s party, to invalidate votes registered in 279,000 ballot boxes in the 2nd round.

The magistrate also condemned the caption to pay a fine of R$ 22 million for litigation in bad faith. Finally, he blocked the Party Fund of the acronyms that make up Bolsonaro’s Pelo Bem do Brasil coalition, which is formed by PL, Republicans and PP. Here’s the full of the decision (211 KB).

On the 3rd (22.nov), the PL called on the TSE to ask the Court to invalidate the votes registered in more than half of the electronic ballot boxes used in the 2nd round of the elections. With the request, the party tried to keep Bolsonaro in the Presidency of the Republic for a 2nd term, without losing the 99 deputies elected by the party in the 1st round of the dispute.

On the same day, Moraes decided that the PL could not question the 2nd round without also contesting the 1st round of voting, since the ballot boxes used were the same. On this 4th, however, the PL sent a statement stating that it would continue contesting only the 2nd round.

Moraes qualified the request as “outrageous” and “illicit”. For him, there was litigation in bad faith (when provocation to the Judiciary occurs in an abusive way, distorting facts or using the process to achieve an illegal objective).

“The plaintiff’s total bad faith in her bizarre and illicit request, ostensibly offensive to the Democratic State of Law and carried out in an inconsequential manner with the purpose of encouraging criminal and anti-democratic movements that, even with serious threats and violence, have been obstructing several highways and public roads throughout Brazil, was proven, both by the refusal to add the initial petition, and by the total absence of any evidence of irregularities and the existence of a totally fraudulent narrative of the facts”stated in the decision.

The minister also determined that the General Electoral Corregedoria open an administrative procedure to determine whether the PL committed common and electoral crimes by stating that there were irregularities in the presidential elections.

“Political Parties, financed basically by public resources, are autonomous and instruments of Democracy, and it is inconceivable and unconstitutional that they are used to satisfy anti-democratic personal interests and that violate the rule of law, Electoral Justice and the sovereign popular will of 156,454,011 (one hundred and fifty-six million, four hundred and fifty-four thousand and eleven) female voters and eligible voters”continued the magistrate.

Understand

In the 3rd, the PL asked the TSE to invalidate votes registered in 279,000 of the 472,000 ballot boxes used in the 2nd round. The request is worth a “bug” involving the files “log” from the 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2015 model ballot boxes. In the logs are the city code, the zone and the electoral section of the ballot box.

The problem, however, can be solved with a simple data crossing, according to professor and researcher Marcos Simplício, from the Department of Computer Engineering and Digital Systems at the Polytechnic School of USP. Learn more in this report.

By questioning at the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) more than half of the electronic voting machines used in this year’s elections, the PL of Valdemar Costa Neto sought a way to guarantee the permanence of Jair Bolsonaro in the Planalto without putting at risk the 99 federal deputies and the 8 senators elected in 2022.

In the request made to the Court, the caption tries to invalidate votes registered in the 2nd round, indicating the alleged irregularities in equipment used in the dispute, but does not say that the same ballot boxes served to elect the congressmen who guaranteed the PL the largest bench in the Chamber from 2023.

Read more about electronic voting machines:

The “bug”

In the example below, Professor Marcos Simplício shows where the bug that served as an argument for the PL is. In the place where the ballot box number should appear, only a repeating number appears: 67305985. This number is the bug, it appears in several different ballot boxes. It is possible to see in the image below, however, the municipality code (in green), the electoral zone (blue) and the electoral section (yellow).

By consulting the ballot box with this data, it is possible to find the number of the ballot boxes. Read in red in the image below how it was possible to find the urn numbering from the data that exists in the log🇧🇷

Marcos Simplício also refutes the statement that “it is not possible to verify the authenticity of the logs, because they do not say the ID of the corresponding ballot box🇧🇷

🇧🇷It must be clarified that it is not the ballot box ID that gives authenticity to the log file, but the digital signature made by the ballot box on that log file”he says.

What does the bill say

Bolsonaro’s party uses the bug to ask the TSE to invalidate the votes. It says that without identification it is not possible to confirm that “That equipment is part of the equipment collection approved by the Superior Electoral Court”.



“Now, each electronic voting machine has an identification code engraved on its hardware precisely so that it can offer voters and inspection bodies the guarantee – including enabling its verification in an audit process – that that equipment is part of the collection of equipment approved by the Superior Electoral Court”states the PL.

“And, in this perspective, the necessary indication of the aforementioned identification element in each document issued by the ballot box also aims to ensure, without a doubt, that such documents were, effectively, generated from the data and votes entered by each one of voters on that specific equipment”says the caption.