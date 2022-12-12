President-elect Lula highlighted the “courage” of the Superior Electoral Court in defending democracy during the elections

The president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), Minister Alexandre de Moraes, received a standing ovation and received shouts of support during the diplomacy of the president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and his deputy, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), this Monday (Dec.12, 2022).

The minister delivered the diplomas to the candidates elected in a formal session this Monday. Lula began his speech by greeting Moraes and the vice-president of the Electoral Court, Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, his wife, sociologist Janja, and other authorities present at the event.

The PT spoke about challenges to democracy in the country and in the world and mentioned the existence of a “systematic attack on democratic institutions🇧🇷

Lula highlighted “the courage of the stf [Supremo Tribunal Federal] and the TSE, who faced all sorts of offenses” in the period of the 2022 elections. “There was no shortage of those who defended our democracy at this very serious moment.“, he stated.

In his speech, the president-elect got emotional and cried. On Sunday (11.10), Lula also appeared emotional in a video published in your twitter profile when remembering his 1st diploma, in 2002.

After the ceremony, the elected candidates qualify to exercise their mandate, with confirmation that those chosen have fulfilled all the formalities provided for by law. The event marks the end of the electoral process and the end of the period for questioning the election results.

On November 24, Lewandowski, responsible for judging the electoral accounts of the parties that elected the candidates, asked for an explanation of R$620,000 spent on the PT campaign. The documents were presented by the PT and Lewandowski forwarded the rendering of accounts for analysis by Asepa (Advice for Examining Electoral and Party Accounts). Here’s the full (88 KB) of the subpoena.

In 2018, the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and his deputy, General Hamilton Mourão, were graduated on December 10. In his speech of about 10 minutes, Bolsonaro stated that his “Commitment to the popular vote is unbreakable🇧🇷