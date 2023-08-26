The minister’s decision also affects the wife of the ex-president’s former assistant and others investigated in the jewelry case

The Minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Alexandre de Moraes prohibited this Friday (25.Aug.2023) that Mauro Cid, former assistant to the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), has any kind of contact with the former Chief Executive, with former First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro and others investigated in inquiries into the alleged illegal sale of gifts from foreign delegations and the acts of January 8.

Moraes’ decision also affects Cid’s ban on contact with his wife, Gabriela Cid. The former helper is arrested in Brasília (DF) due to the investigation that investigates the alleged fraud in Bolsonaro’s vaccine card.

Moraes relied on a PF (Federal Police) report that cites conversations found from the expertise carried out on Cid’s cell phone. The messages deal with speeches that would encourage anti-democratic acts against the result of the 2022 presidential elections, with the president’s victory Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

Earlier, Mauro Cid testified to the PF about the visit that the hacker Walter Delgatti Neto would have made, in 2022, to then-President Bolsonaro, at Palácio da Alvorada, during the election period.

With information from Brazil Agency