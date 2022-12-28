Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), prohibited the possession and transport of firearms and ammunition in Brasília and throughout the Federal District. People who have a CAC (Collector, Sport Shooter and Hunter) record will also not be able to carry weapons.

The embargo runs from 6 pm this Wednesday (Dec.28, 2022) to January 2, the day after the president-elect takes office Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), in Brasilia. Those who disrespect the decision will be committing the crime of illegally carrying a weapon in flagrante delicto.

Moraes responded to a request from PF (Federal Police) delegate Andrei Rodrigues, who will lead the corporation in the next government. Here’s the full of the decision (175 KB).

Earlier, the Ministry of Justice and Public Security had already authorized the use of the FNSP (National Public Security Force) in Lula’s possession. Called Operation Presidential Possession 2023, the action started on Tuesday (27.Dec.2022) and will run until Monday.

VIOLENT ACTS IN BRASÍLIA

Since November 1, supporters of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) are camped in the Urban Military Sector, in protest against the result of the presidential election. In December, violent acts were recorded between demonstrations.

On Saturday (Dec. 24), businessman George Washington de Oliveira Sousa, 54, was arrested for setting up a bomb in an access area to the Federal Capital’s International Airport.

In a statement to the Civil Police of the Federal District, he said that his plan was “start the chaos” which would lead to “decree of the state of siege in the country”.

Earlier, on December 12, radical Bolsonarists tried to invade the headquarters of the PF (Federal Police) in Brasília. Cars and buses were destroyed against the decision of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), to decree the temporary arrest of Xavante chief José Acácio Serere Xavante, 42 years old, who participated in the demonstrations.

For the future Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flavio Dino (PSB-MA), the demonstrators’ camps in front of Army barracks are “terrorist incubators”. The elected senator and former governor of Maranhão demanded that authorities act against “political crimes” and said he hoped that the demonstrations in front of the barracks would be dismantled as soon as possible.

Already on Tuesday (28.Dec), the future minister said that the camp installed at the Army HQ in Brasília (DF) was in “final phase” and being disabled.

O Power360 he was at the camp around 7 pm on Tuesday, but did not notice any indication that the demonstrators were leaving the site. Soldiers were asked if they had received any guidance to start the deactivation, but said they did not know anything.