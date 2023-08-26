Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/25/2023 – 22:04

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), prohibited this Friday (25) that Mauro Cid, former assistant to Jair Bolsonaro, have any kind of contact with the former president, the former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro and investigated in inquiries that investigate embezzlement of gifts from foreign governments received during Bolsonaro’s administration and the coup acts of January 8.

The minister’s decision also affects Cid’s ban on contact with his wife, Gabriela Cid. The former helper is arrested in Brasilia due to the investigation that investigates the alleged fraud in Bolsonaro’s vaccine card.

Moraes relied on a Federal Police report that cites conversations found from the expertise carried out on Mauro Cid’s cell phone. The messages deal with speeches that would encourage anti-democratic acts against the result of the 2022 presidential elections, with the victory of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Earlier, Mauro Cid gave testimony to the Federal Police (PF) about the visit that the hacker Walter Delgatti would have made, last year, to then-President Bolsonaro, at the Alvorada Palace, during the election period.