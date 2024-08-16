The minister’s office is accused of committing irregularities in the investigations targeting the former president and allies in the Supreme Court

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Thursday (Aug 15, 2024) that the STF (Supreme Federal Court) minister Alexandre de Moraes has some problem “guys” with him. The statements came after a series of reports on alleged irregular requests from the magistrate’s office in the investigations at the Court, which has the former head of the Executive and allies among the main suspects.

“What is clear is that it is something personal between Alexandre de Moraes and me. Of course. Only those who don’t want to see it don’t see it”, said the former Chief Executive in a radio interview 96 FM in Natal (RN).

According to the newspaper S.Paulo Newspaperexchanges of messages between Moraes’ advisors suggest a breach of rituals and the irregular obtaining of confidential information in the investigations into fake news and digital militias, both reported by the minister.

When questioned, Bolsonaro said he avoided speaking out so as not to be the target of new investigations. He also said that his disagreements with the Judiciary began with his failure to nominate those chosen by the “political elites” to the Supreme Court.

“What is the problem with the Judiciary that may have happened: the appointment of a minister. Or do you think that a vacancy comes when someone dies or his time is up and I will appoint to a vacancy in the Supreme Court the political elite that makes up the Three Powers that want him and don’t want this one there?“, he said.