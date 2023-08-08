Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/07/2023 – 23:21 Share

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), ordered the release of 90 prisoners in the coup acts of January 8. This decision benefited 37 women and 53 men.

The minister replaced the arrest with precautionary measures, such as the use of electronic anklets, banning the use of social networks, cancellation of passports, suspension of carrying weapons and the obligation to appear weekly in court.

In Moraes’ understanding, the accused no longer pose a risk to the investigations.

The accused are defendants in the proceedings arising from the investigation and answer for the crimes of criminal association, abolition of the Democratic State of Law, coup d’état and crime against listed public property.

Earlier, the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) asked for the first convictions of people who participated in the acts.