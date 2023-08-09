Since August 7, 162 defendants have been released on precautionary terms; Minister understands that there is no more risk to investigations

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, from the STF (Federal Supreme Court), granted provisional release to another 72 prisoners for the extremist acts of the 8th of January this Tuesday (8.Aug.2023). In all, 162 defendants have been released since the 3rd (7.Aug) by the minister.

The minister’s decision benefits 25 women and 47 men. Currently, 128 people are still in prison for the invasion and depredation of the Three Powers, 115 men and 13 women. Of this total, 49 were arrested between January 8 and 9 and another 79 in operations by the PF (Federal Police).

In Moraes’ understanding, the accused no longer pose a risk to the investigations. The minister replaced the arrest with precautionary measures, such as the use of electronic anklets, banning the use of social networks, cancellation of passports, suspension of carrying weapons and the obligation to appear weekly in court.

Defendants in the investigation that investigates the invasion of the headquarters of the Three Powers, in Brasilia, the accused respond for the crimes of criminal association, abolition of the Democratic State of Law, coup d’état and crime against listed public property.