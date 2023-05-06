253 people remain in prison, of the 1,406 arrested the day after the acts; STF analyzes receipt of complaints

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), ordered the release of 40 people involved in the acts of January 8, this Friday (May 5, 2023). A further 26 men and 14 women were granted provisional release, according to a note published by the Supreme Court.

Now, 186 men and 67 women remain detained in Brasília (DF). On January 9, the PF (Federal Police) arrested 2,151 people who had participated in the destruction of the buildings at Praça dos Três Poderes and were camped out in front of the Army barracks.

Of these, 745 were released shortly after identification. They were elderly over 70 years old; seniors aged 60 to 70 with comorbidities; and about 50 women who had children under 12 years old. There were 1,406 prisoners left.

The STF analyzes in blocks by the virtual plenary the 1,390 complaints presented by the PGR (Attorney General of the Republic). So far, 300 people have become defendants. Another 250 are currently on trial and another group, with the same number of people, will be analyzed from Tuesday (May 9).

They are investigated, for example, committing the crimes of armed criminal association, violent abolition of the Democratic State of Law and coup d’état. Only Ministers André Mendonça and Nunes Marques presented divergences in the judgments, against receiving some of the manifestations.

In addition to having to wear an electronic ankle bracelet, the accused who have been provisionally released will also have to comply with the following measures: