Investigators must wear electronic anklets, appear weekly in court and hand over their passports.

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), ordered the release of 12 people who were detained in front of Army barracks in Rio Branco and Belém on January 8th.

When analyzing the request for release made by the PGR (Attorney General of the Republic), Moraes understood that the investigation against the accused has nothing to do with the process that is in the Supreme and investigates the extremist acts in Brasília. For the minister, the accused should be prosecuted by the Federal Justice located in their cities.

To justify the request for release, the PGR argued that those investigated are accused of committing the crime of inciting animosity by the Armed Forces against the constitutional powers, whose maximum penalty is less than 4 years in prison, with preventive detention not being applicable, which could be replaced by precautions.

The STF minister accepted the request. In lieu of pre-trial detention, Moraes determined that the 12 investigated should wear electronic anklets, appear weekly in court and hand over their passports. They are also banned from accessing social media.

With information from Brazil Agency.