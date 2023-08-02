Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/02/2023 – 11:50 am Share

The Federal Police (PF) arrested this Wednesday morning, 2, Walter Delgatti Neto, hacker of former judge Sérgio Moro and former members of Operation Lava Jato, including former deputy Deltan Dallagnol. The corporation is still conducting searches at four addresses linked to federal deputy Carla Zambelli.

The two are the main targets of Operation 3FA, which investigates the alleged invasion of the National Council of Justice (CNJ) systems and the insertion of false documents and release permits in the National Bank of Arrest Warrants (BNMP).

According to the PF, the offensive investigates crimes that occurred between January 4 and 6, when 11 permits for the release of prisoners for various reasons and a false arrest warrant against Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Supreme Court, were inserted in the CNJ system. Federal.

In testimony, the hacker directly implicated Zambelli for invading the CNJ system and inserting the fraudulent arrest warrant against Moraes. According to the PF, Walter Delgatti said that he received payments as “compensation for being available to the parliamentarian”. He even quoted former president Jair Bolsonaro. He said he had met the former head of the Executive at the Alvorada Palace, “having asked him if the declarant, armed with the source code, would be able to hack into the electronic ballot box”. According to the hacker, “this did not go ahead, as the access that was given by the TSE was only at the headquarters of the Court”.

The offensive was opened by order of Alexandre de Moraes himself, who ordered the PF to seize money and goods (jewelry, vehicles, works of art and other objects) worth more than R$10,000, in addition to passports, computers, cell phones and weapons. of those investigated. The dispatch authorizes investigators to search even “secret rooms” that they eventually found at the addresses searched.

The minister also determined the breach of bank secrecy of those investigated. Another target of the operation is Thiago Eliezer Martins Santos, who was also investigated in Operation Spoofing, along with Walter Delgatti, “Red”.

In all, investigators comply with five search and seizure orders – two in São Paulo and three in the Federal District. Supposed crimes of invasion of a computer device and ideological falsehood are investigated.

The PF indicates that the insertions took place after the criminal invasion of the CNJ systems, with the use of false credentials obtained illegally.

The inquiry in question was opened before the Federal Court to investigate the invasion of the CNJ system, but ended up being sent to the STF after “indications of the possible involvement of a person with jurisdictional prerogatives” – in this case, the deputy Carla Zambelli.

The name of the Operation, “3FA”, refers to two-factor authentication, the requirement of two forms of identification to access resources and data.