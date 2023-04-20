The STF minister also asked for the identification of all GSI soldiers who appear in the images released by “CNN”

The minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), Alexandre de Moraes, determined that the PF (Federal Police) hear the former minister of the GSI (Institutional Security Office), Marco Edson Gonçalves Dias, within 48 hours. The decision comes after the general appeared in filming on the 3rd floor of the Planalto during the January 8 invasion.

The magistrate also asked the interim minister of the GSI, Ricardo Cappelli, to identify all the military personnel and employees who appear in the videos helping Gonçalves Dias. Here’s the full of the Moraes decision (159 KB).

The STF minister determined that the PF should investigate whether all the images from the day of the invasion were examined and whether the necessary measures were taken.

After the images were released, Gonçalves Dias left the government. The geral became the minister who stayed the shortest time in office under Lula governments, with 3 months and 18 days in office.