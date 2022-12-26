Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court, decreed a new arrest warrant against Bolsonarist blogger Oswaldo Eustáquio – investigated in the fake news inquiry. The decision to send the Chief Executive’s ally back to prison was signed last week and since then the Federal Police have been trying to comply with the order. The arrest was requested by both the Federal Police and the Attorney General’s Office.

The first arrest of Oswaldo Eustáquio decreed by Minister Alexandre de Moraes was signed in 2020, in the midst of the investigation of anti-democratic acts, also at the request of the Attorney General’s Office. In January 2021, the Bolsonarist blogger was placed under house arrest, with the determination that he follow a series of precautionary measures.

In September of the same year, the president’s ally was the subject of a new preventive arrest order, given in the midst of the investigation into the organization and financing of coup acts on the Independence Day of the Republic. The order ended up revoked after the passage of the date.

Oswaldo Eustáquio even ran for a seat in the Chamber of Deputies during the 2022 elections, but stayed as an alternate.

