He has been in prison since February 8; the PGR was in favor and said that information indicates that he had not left Brazil

STF (Supreme Federal Court) minister Alexandre de Moraes decided to grant provisional freedom this Friday (9.Aug.2024) to Filipe Martins, former advisor to Jair Bolsonaro (PL). He had been arrested on February 8 in the operation Tempus Veritatis. The defense was notified of the release by the prison in Paraná.

THE PGR (Attorney General’s Office) was in favor of his release. According to the document from the agency, the information presented by the former advisor and the breach of telematic confidentiality “seem to indicate, with reasonable certainty, the presence of the person under investigation in the national territory during the period in question”.

PRISON AND WEAK EVIDENCE

Bolsonaro’s former aide was arrested on February 8, 2024 and remains in custody. The arrest was authorized under the PF’s argument, accepted by STF (Supreme Federal Court) minister Alexandre de Moraes, that Martins was a fugitive and there was a risk that he would flee the country.

The “risk of flight” would have been based on the alleged trip to Florida on December 30, 2022, but this information was never proven by authorities in Brazil or the United States.

The PF report citing possible evasion from the country “to avoid possible criminal liability” is in Moraes’ decision. Read below what is in the document, which raises doubts about the PF’s own statement (excerpts in bold marked by the Poder360):

“FILIPE MARTINS’ name also appears on the list of passengers who traveled aboard the presidential plane on 12/30/2022 to Orlando/USA. However, There were no records of the former advisor leaving immigration controlwhich may indicate that he has fled the country to avoid possible criminal liability. Considering that the location of the suspect is currently uncertainit is necessary to order pre-trial detention as a way of guaranteeing the application of criminal law and preventing the person under investigation from deliberately acting to destroy evidence capable of clarifying the circumstances of the facts under investigation.”

The information that Filipe Martins had embarked for the USA, as noted, had not been confirmed – but the arrest had been requested anyway.

On “the location of the person under investigation” to be “uncertain”the PF disregarded photos of Bolsonaro’s former advisor published on an open profile on the internet.

Furthermore, when Martins was arrested, the Federal Police knew where to look for him: at his girlfriend’s apartment in Ponta Grossa (PR), 117 km from Curitiba – so his whereabouts were known. He is now in the Pinhais Medical Penal Complex (PR), the same complex where the prisoners in the Lava Jato operation were held.



Reproduction/Instagram @gisellepepe – April 1, 2023 Image posted on Instagram by the wife of Ricardo Pereira, Martins’ lawyer. The post is from April 1, 2023, and shows Bolsonaro’s former advisor; smartphone data indicates that the image was taken on January 14, 2023, in the Carambeí region, about 140 km from Curitiba – the defense said that the former advisor went to Paraná at the end of 2022

