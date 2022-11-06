The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes ordered former Federal Revenue Secretary Marcos Cintra to testify to the Federal Police after raising suspicions about electronic voting machines and the results of the presidential elections on social media.

The PF must notify Cintra and hear the content published by the vice-presidential candidate on Soraya Thronicke’s ticket (União Brasil) within 48 hours. The decision was given within the scope of the investigation that investigates the existence of anti-democratic digital militias, reported by Moraes.

“As it turns out, Marcos Cintra uses social media to attack democratic institutions, notably the SUPERIOR ELECTORAL TRIBUNAL, as well as the democratic rule of law itself, which, in a preliminary analysis, can constitute electoral crimes,” Moraes said in the decision.

In the same order, the STF minister orders Twitter to block the former secretary’s account, under penalty of a daily fine of R$100,000. The company has already suspended the account of the candidate for vice president of União Brasil.

In her publication, Cintra raises doubts about the results of the polls that gave the victory to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), citing false information that, according to his conference, there are “hundreds” of polls with no vote for President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). ). Cintra also said that he does not admit that the “TSE is an accomplice”.

In his decision, Moraes said that the circumstances of Cintra’s publication allow the adoption of measures that restrict the publication of false and “undemocratic” content, “as well as the carrying out of diligence, so that the facts found are completely clarified”.