The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes determined, this Tuesday (9), that the Federal Police (PF) carry out, in 30 days, expertise in the images of acts of vandalism captured by the cameras of the Planalto Palace, seat of the federal government.

The measure was determined after the Institutional Security Cabinet (GSI), a body linked to the Presidency of the Republic, sent the minister images of the invasion. The material is part of the investigation that investigates the conduct of former GSI agents during the containment of the acts.

Last month, Army General Gonçalves Dias was dismissed as head of the GSI after images released by the press showed the military and other cabinet officials inside the Planalto Palace while vandals broke the building’s facilities.