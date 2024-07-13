Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/07/2024 – 21:57

Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes ruled on Thursday, the 11th, that Facebook cancel the account of Anderson Torres, former Secretary of Public Security for the Federal District during the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The decision was made in response to a request from the defense, which argued that Torres’ profile had been hacked in April of this year. At the time, montages were added to the account showing the user as a doctor.

The former secretary is being investigated in the inquiry into the anti-democratic attacks on the three branches of government on January 8th. He is on provisional release and cannot use social media. In the request sent to the court, the defense asked that he be allowed to use virtual accounts again or that his Facebook account be canceled because of the hack.

Moraes chose not to grant flexibility in the use of social networks and determined that a letter be sent to Meta, the company that controls Facebook, for the “immediate cancellation of the investigated person’s account”.

The editorial team sought out Torres’ defense and Meta, both of which chose not to comment on the case.