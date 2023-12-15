Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 15/12/2023 – 21:42

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), ordered this Friday (15) the execution of the sentence of Matheus Lima de Carvalho Lázaro, sentenced by the Court to 17 years in prison for participating in the coup acts of January 8 .

With the decision, Mateus is the first person convicted of the acts for which the sentence is carried out. The conviction by the Supreme Court plenary took place in September this year. Last Thursday (14), the trial ruling was published and the final judgment was declared, that is, the end of the process.

In the decision, Moraes determined that the accused must undergo official medical examinations to begin the execution of the sentence. Mateus has been imprisoned since January 8th at the Papuda prison, in Brasília.

He is a resident of Apucarana (PR) and was arrested on the Esplanada dos Ministérios on the day of the attacks, carrying a pocket knife after leaving the National Congress. According to investigations, in messages sent to relatives during the events, he defended military intervention for the Army to take power.

Based on the vote of the rapporteur, Alexandre de Moraes, the majority of ministers confirmed that the defendant committed the crimes of armed criminal association, violent abolition of the Democratic Rule of Law, attempted coup d'état, qualified damage by violence and serious threat and deterioration of listed heritage.

Defense

In September, during the trial, lawyer Larissa Lopes de Araújo, representing the defendant, cried when making her argument and accused the Supreme Court of not respecting the Constitution.

The lawyer said that Matheus did not participate in the depredation and stated that security camera images show the accused in points distant from the Esplanada in less than five minutes of footage.