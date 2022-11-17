Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), ordered the blocking of bank accounts of 43 people and companies suspected of financing acts against the result of the elections for President of the Republic.

“Thus, it becomes necessary, appropriate and urgent to block the bank accounts of those investigated, given the possibility of using resources to finance illegal and anti-democratic acts, with the aim of interrupting the injury or threat to the right”, said the minister. The decision was taken on Saturday (November 12, 2022) and is confidential. O Power360 had access to the document. read the full (179 KB).

Moraes ordered the BC (Central Bank) to immediately block the accounts of the following individuals and companies:

Agritex Comercial Agricola Ltda;

Agrosyn Comercio E Rep. of Agricultural Inputs;

Airton Willers;

Alexandro Lermen;

Argino Bedin;

Arraia Transportes Ltda;

Assis Claudio Tirloni;

Banco Rodobens SA;

Berrante De Ouro Transportes Ltda;

Cairo Garcia Pereira;

Carrocerias Nova Prata Ltda;

Castro Mendes Agricultural Parts Factory;

Ceramica Nova Bela Vista Ltda;

Comando Diesel Transp E Logistica Ltda;

Dalila Lermen Eireli;

Diomar Pedrassani;

Drelafe Transportes De Carga Ltda;

Edilson Antonio Piaia;

Fermap Transportes Ltda;

Fuhr Transportes Eireli;

Gape Transportes Ltda;

JR Novello;

Kadre Concrete and Construction Artifacts;

Knc Materials De Construcao Ltda;

Leonardo Antonio Navarini & Cia Ltda;

Llg Transportadora Ltda;

MR Rodo Iguacu Transportes Eireli;

Muriana Transportes Ltda;

Mz Transportes De Cargas Ltda;

PA Rezende E Cia Ltda;

Potrich Transportes – Ltda;

Rafael Bedin;

Roberta Bedin;

Sergio Bedin;

Sinar Costa Beber;

Sipal Industria E Comercio Ltda;

Tirloni E Tirloni Ltda-Me;

Transportadora Adrij Ltda Me;

Transportadora Chico Ltda;

Carrier Lermen Ltda – Epp;

Transportadora Rovaris Ltda;

Trr Rio Bonito TRR Petr. Ltd;

Vape Transport Ltd.

Moraes also determined that the PF (Federal Police) take statements from the people and representatives of the companies involved, within 10 days.

Starting October 30, supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) paralyzed roads across Brazil. The number of blocks has dropped in the last 15 days. Protesters also gathered in front of Armed Forces barracks. The demonstrations are against the victory of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the presidential election.

According to Moraes, there are “repeated abuse of the right to assemble” in the case of demonstrations, with the aim of “spread non-compliance with and disrespect for the result of the election for President and Vice-President of the Republic, the result of which was proclaimed by the Superior Electoral Court on 10/30/2022, with the consequent disruption of the Democratic State of Law and the installation of a regime of exception”.

“Effectively, the inauthentic and coordinated displacement of trucks to Brasília/DF, for an illicit meeting in the surroundings of the Army Headquarters, with the purpose of breaking the constitutional order – including requests for “federal intervention”, through an absurd interpretation of art. 142 of the Federal Constitution – can configure the crime of Violent Abolition of the Democratic State of Law (art. 359-L of the Penal Code)”.

Moraes said that information provided to the STF by the PRF (Federal Highway Police) indicates that businessmen would be financing the acts, with the provision of a complete structure (meals, bathrooms, tents) “for the maintenance of the abuse of the right of assembly, in addition to the supply of several trucks for the reinforcement of the criminal manifestation”.

“The harmful potential of illicit manifestations is absolutely enhanced considering the financial condition of the businessmen identified as involved in the facts, since they have large amounts of money, as natural persons, and command large companies, which have thousands of employees, subject to the work policies implemented by them”, declared.

“This scenario, therefore, requires an absolutely proportional reaction from the State, in the sense of guaranteeing the preservation of fundamental rights and guarantees and removing the possible economic influence in the propagation of anti-democratic ideals and actions”.

In Brasilia, caravans of Bolsonaro supporters gathered throughout Monday (Nov. 14) in front of the Army Headquarters, in protest of the election result.

The camp, set up in the Urban Military Sector since November 1, received demonstrators from other parts of the country over the weekend.

Posters at the site contested the fairness of the electoral process and asked “help” to the Armed Forces. The Ministry of Defense report, however, did not identify fraud in the electronic ballot box.

clearing

On November 11, Moraes had extended the order to unblock roads that were obstructed by demonstrations against the election result to the entire national territory.

The order also included participants from movements that are in “inappropriate locations on public roads or around public buildings”. Moraes ordered the police to prevent the occupation of “sideways, sidewalks, public places” and orders to undo the active concentration points in these places. See also Corona demo in front of Karl Lauterbach's house The minister ordered the identification of all vehicles involved in the movements and the imposition of a fine of R$ 100,000 per hour on owners and companies and people who provide material support (logistical and financial) to the demonstrators.

Investigations

In a meeting with Moraes at the headquarters of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), on November 8, attorneys general of São Paulo, Santa Catarina and Espírito Santo said that there are indications of organization and financing of businessmen to obstruct roads across the country.

Investigations by the MPs (Public Ministries) should target the financial flow used to organize the blockades, identifying the financiers and leaders of the acts.

“There is an organized movement, funding, which started with the roads and then, with the reaction of the State forces, they [manifestantes] moved and went to the front of the barracks”, said São Paulo Attorney General Mario Luiz Sarrubbo.

“In our view there is a large criminal organization, with defined functions, financiers, collectors. There are several messages with the pix number so that more people can supply financially”, said the São Paulo attorney general.