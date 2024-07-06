Document arrived at the minister’s office on Friday; former president was indicted for money laundering, criminal association and embezzlement

The PF (Federal Police) report that indicted the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) arrived at the office of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), on Friday (5.Jul.2024). The former head of the Executive is accused of money laundering, criminal association and embezzlement for the illegal sale of jewelry from Saudi Arabia abroad.

The corporation had technical problems and delayed the delivery. Now, Moraes must lift the seal on Monday (July 8), starting at 1 pm, when he begins work at the Supreme Court. He will also forward the documentation to the PGR (Attorney General’s Office), which will decide whether to file a formal complaint.

Find out what will be done:

the PGR will analyze the evidence collected by the PF and decide whether to archive the case, request further investigations or report those involved – the list of crimes may change; if the PGR decides to report those involved, the decision will be analyzed by the STF; The Supreme Court may decide whether to accept the complaint or to close the case. If it chooses to accept, those involved will become defendants and will face criminal proceedings – and may be convicted or acquitted. The Supreme Court may also send the case to the 1st Instance.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE