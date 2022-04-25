Decision must be published on Monday and applies to current measures, such as the use of electronic anklets

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes must determine a daily fine of R$ 15,000 to the deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ) for failing to comply with precautionary measures established by the Court.

THE Power 360 found that the decision should be published on Monday (25.Apr.2022) and applies to all precautionary measures in force, such as the use of electronic anklets and the ban on Silveira giving interviews and using social networks.

In the Court’s understanding, the measures remain valid even after the sentence of 8 years and 9 months in prison and the decree of constitutional grace granted by Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

According to STF sources, there was no revocation or request from Silveira’s defense to withdraw the precautionary measures and the fine established by Moraes, in case the congressman did not accept to use the electronic anklet.