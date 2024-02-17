Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/17/2024 – 7:42

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes maintained the decision that prohibits communication between those investigated in Operation Tempus Veritatis, launched by the Federal Police on the 8th. In the determination that prohibits communication between those suspected of attempting a coup State, the minister also maintained the reservation that it cannot occur “including through lawyers”.

Moraes' demonstration occurred in response to a petition presented by the Federal Council of the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB), which saw a threat of restrictions on the exercise of the profession. The mention of the prohibition of communication “through” lawyers motivated the OAB’s request.

In response to the request filed by the entity, the STF minister stated that “contrary to what was alleged by the Federal Council of the OAB, at no time was there a prohibition on communication between lawyers or any restriction on the exercise of the essential and essential activity of law for the effective achievement of the due process and full defense”.

The minister argues that he did not prohibit communication between the defenses, but that lawyers were used to allow those under investigation to exchange information or combine versions. The measure is usually standard in criminal investigations to avoid, for example, attempts to obstruct police work. “At no time was there any prohibition of communication between the lawyers and their clients or between the various lawyers of those being investigated,” said Moraes in his order.

In today's decision, the minister highlighted that “those under investigation will not be able to communicate with each other, whether in person, by telephone, e-mail, letters or any other method, including communication between those under investigation through a third person being prohibited. , whether family, friends or lawyers, so that there is no undue interference in the investigative process”. According to him, the measure is necessary to avoid combining versions and inhibit “possible undue influences on the mood of witnesses and other people who could collaborate in clarifying the facts”.

In the petition presented on the 9th, the OAB interpreted that Moraes would be restricting the rights of the category and asked that the prohibition of communication between the targets of the investigation “not be extended to the patrons (lawyers) constituted to represent the investigated clients, in order to guarantee the right to freedom of professional practice and the constitutionally protected right to communication”.

'Prerogatives'

In a note released this Friday, the 16th, the Order celebrated Moraes' response, stating that the minister decided “that there is no prohibition or limit on communications between lawyers of those being investigated in Federal Police operations”.

The national president of the OAB, Beto Simonetti, stated, in the statement, that the minister's decision is a “victory for the legal profession” and rules out any divergent interpretation, reinforcing the prerogatives of the category. “The lawyer cannot be confused with his clients and the original text allowed some people to have this interpretation. Now, after the Order has acted, it is clarified that there is no such limitation, in accordance with what the law and prerogatives say.”

For the former Secretary of Justice of São Paulo Belisário dos Santos Júnior, “the issue has been clarified”. “But the action of the Federal Bar Council was decisive, because this misunderstanding that lawyers cannot talk to each other cannot remain in the air, which is absurd. Minister Alexandre de Moraes got out of this situation saying that he had never prohibited contact between lawyers and gave the interpretation that the class wanted to hear.”

Miguel Pereira Neto, specialist in Criminal Law and advisor to the São Paulo Lawyers Institute (Iasp), assessed that “the decision violates the freedom of the legal profession”. “It should not prohibit lawyers from communicating with those under investigation or with any other person. The preservation of legal prerogatives is essential to the full exercise of broad defense. Only in this way will a valid, effective and fair investigation be guaranteed”, stated Pereira Neto.

Resource

This week, former president Jair Bolsonaro's defense asked Moraes to reconsider the decision that prohibited him from maintaining contact with Valdemar Costa Neto, the national president of PL – his party –, in the investigation investigating an alleged coup attempt.

Bolsonaro's lawyers claim that he is the main electoral leader of the party and that the restriction harms the articulations for the 2024 municipal elections. The document states that Moraes' decision “compromises not only party political activity, but also the essence of democratic debate”.

Criminalist Marcelo Bessa, who coordinated Bolsonaro's defense in other investigations at the Supreme Court, resigned on Thursday from cases involving the former President of the Republic. When contacted by the reporter, he said he would not comment on his departure.

The lawyer worked on investigations such as digital militias, fake news about vaccination and the leak of data from hacker attacks on Electoral Justice systems. He will be replaced by lawyer Luciana Lauria Lopes.

Bessa also represents Valdemar Costa Neto and will remain in defense of the PL national president. The decision to leave Bolsonaro's cases would be related to the impediment imposed by Moraes in the investigation investigating suspected plots for an attempted coup in the country.

Off-side

The former president's defense also questions Moraes' actions. The lawyers asked that the investigation be redistributed and that the decisions taken by the minister be annulled due to the judge's lack of impartiality.

The Federal Police discovered that Moraes was clandestinely monitored and that close allies of Bolsonaro suspected of involvement in the coup plot were planning the minister's arrest.

The chance that Bolsonaro's defense appeal will prosper is small. The Supreme Court has already validated the actions of ministers in similar situations, as in the case of former deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ).

