Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/02/2024 – 22:05

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), maintained the preventive arrests of three collaborators of the government of former president Jair Bolsonaro and converted into preventive the arrest of the national president of the PL, Valdemar Costa Neto. The decision was released by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) on Friday night (9).

The four were arrested on Thursday (8) in Operation Tempus Veritatis of the Federal Police, which is investigating the involvement of Bolsonaro, the military and allies in the attempted coup d'état after the 2022 presidential elections.

In the case of Costa Neto, Alexandre de Moraes gave the Attorney General's Office (PGR) 24 hours to comment on the request for provisional release presented by the defense and granted the request for the lawyers to view the files. Initially the target of a warrant and search and seizure, Costa Neto was arrested in the act for illegal possession of a weapon.

The other prisoners are Bolsonaro's former special advisor Filipe Martins Garcia; Army Colonel Marcelo Costa Câmara, also a former special advisor; and Major Rafael Martins de Oliveira.

Coup draft

According to investigations, the group prepared a draft decree that aimed to carry out a coup d'état.

Filipe Martins and lawyer Amauri Feres Saad, appointed as the intellectual mentor of the draft, delivered the document to Bolsonaro in 2022. The text provided for the arrests of Supreme Court ministers Alexandre de Moraes and Gilmar Mendes, and also the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco ( PSD-MG), in addition to holding new elections.

After receiving the text, Bolsonaro asked for changes and the removal of Mendes and Pacheco's arrests from the text. In the new version, Moraes' arrest and the call for new elections remained.