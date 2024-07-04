Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/07/2024 – 21:21

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), decided this Wednesday (3) to maintain the arrest of Antônio Cláudio Alves Ferreira, one of the defendants for the coup acts of January 8. The defendant became known for participating in the invasion of the Planalto Palace during the coup acts and destroying a historic clock from the 17th century.

Produced by the Frenchman Balthazar Martinot, the clock was given as a gift to Emperor Dom João VI by the French court in 1808 and was part of the collection of the Presidency of the Republic.

Related news:

The minister denied the defense’s request for release after Antônio Cláudio be convicted last week by the Court to 17 years in prison for the crimes of violent abolition of the Democratic State of Law, coup d’état, qualified damage, damage to listed property and armed criminal association.

The ministers were also in favor of sentencing the accused to pay joint and several damages of R$30 million for the damages caused by the invasion of the headquarters of the Three Powers on January 8.

During the proceedings, the defendant gave a statement and confessed that he had been at the Planalto Palace and damaged the watch. After the acts, he fled to Uberlândia (MG) and was arrested by the Federal Police.