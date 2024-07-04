Produced by Balthazar Martinot, the item was given as a gift to Emperor Dom João VI by the French court in 1808.

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Federal Court of Justice), decided on Wednesday (3.Jul.2024) maintain the arrest of Antônio Cláudio Alves Ferreira, one of the defendants for the extremist acts of January 8th. Ferreira became known for destroying a 17th century clock during the invasion and vandalism of the Planalto Palace.

Produced by the Frenchman Balthazar Martinot, the clock was given as a gift to Emperor Dom João VI by the French court in 1808 and was part of the collection of the Presidency of the Republic.

The minister denied a request for release made by the defense after Ferreira was sentenced last week by the Court to 17 years in prison for the crimes of violent abolition of the Democratic State of Law, coup d’état, qualified damage, damage to listed property and armed criminal association.

The ministers were also in favor of sentencing the accused to pay joint and several damages of R$30 million for the damages caused by the invasion of the headquarters of the Three Powers on January 8.

During the proceedings, the defendant gave testimony and confessed that he had been at the Planalto Palace and damaged the watch. After the acts, he fled to Uberlândia (MG) and was arrested by Federal Police (Federal police).

With information from Brazil Agency.