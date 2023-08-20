Minister issued 7,680 monocratic and collegiate decisions during the year 2023; in all, Corte had 61,716

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, from the stf (Federal Supreme Court), delivered 7,680 monocratic or collegiate decisions during the year 2023.

The minister leads the “ranking” among judges, second only to the presidency, which also deals with administrative matters of the Court.

Among Moraes’ decisions, 2,862 of them were handed down in petitions, 1,330 in inquiries and 1,047 in habeas corpus.

According to data from the Open Cut, there were 61,716 decisions handed down by the Ministers of the Court until this Saturday (19.Aug.2023). The presidency is responsible for almost half of this volume, with 28,951 decisions.

Here is the number of decisions handed down by each minister in 2023: