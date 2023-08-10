Minister lost the election for the Vice Presidency of the Court by 10 to 1 to Fachin; candidacy was a formality

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), made a joke with his colleagues on the Court after losing the vice-presidential election to Edson Fachin for 10 votes to 1 – there is a tradition in the STF that no minister votes for himself and, therefore, all elections end up with this score. “It’s just that the vote was not in the TSE”said Moraes jokingly – he presides over the Superior Electoral Court. Gilmar Mendes then spoke: “Go put these people in the inquiry”. It was a reference to those who voted for Fachin. The criterion for the command of the Supreme follows the order of seniority. Magistrates must vote for the oldest member who spent the most time without exercising the presidency.