Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court, responded to the request of the Attorney General’s Office and included Jair Bolsonaro in the investigation into coup acts. The request was presented in the investigation into the intellectual authorship of the violent protests of last Sunday, the 8th, when supporters of the former president invaded and destroyed the headquarters of the three Powers, in Brasília.

Deputy Attorney General Carlos Frederico Santos, appointed by Attorney General Augusto Aras to head the newly created Strategic Group to Combat Anti-Democratic Acts, signed the petition sent to the STF. Aras has been pressured by peers at the Federal Public Ministry to take tougher measures in relation to the former president’s conduct.

The goal, according to Santos, is to investigate “acts committed before and after” Sunday. This Thursday, 12, 79 prosecutors and sub-prosecutors sent a document to Aras in which they asked for Bolsonaro to be included in the investigation.

In it, members of the MPF cited a video published by the former president on Facebook and deleted hours later, with unfounded suspicions about the fairness of the elections, the performance of ministers of the STF and the Superior Electoral Court and the victory of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva . The post was made on Tuesday the 10th – two days after the attacks on the Powers.

“Occupying the highest office in the country, on numerous occasions, he (Bolsonaro) cast, without any support in reality, doubt on the health of the elections, which, incidentally, elected him over decades. His speeches, therefore, proved to occupy a prominent position in the country’s disinformation echo chamber, “said the prosecutors in the representation sent to Aras.

According to Santos, “there is no denying the existence of a probative connection between the facts contained in the representation and the object of this investigation, which is broader in scope”. The survey targets four groups: instigators and intellectual authors, executors, omissive authorities and financiers.

Bolsonaro will be investigated in the front that targets “exhibitors of coup theories that promoted the mobilization of the violent mass”. The first measure suggested in the investigation is for the court to determine the recovery and storage of the video.

Outrage

In the decision, Minister Moraes states that Bolsonaro’s pronouncement, on the social network, “revealed as yet another of the occasions on which the then representative positioned himself in a way, in theory, criminal and offensive to institutions, in particular the Federal Supreme Court – imputing to its ministers the fraud of the elections to favor a possible candidate – and the Superior Electoral Court -, maintaining, without any evidence, that the result of the elections was fraudulent”.

‘Infiltrators’

In a note, Bolsonaro’s lawyer, Frederick Wassef, says that the former president “has always repudiated all illegal and criminal acts, and has always publicly spoken out against such illegal conduct, just as he has always been a defender of the Constitution and democracy.”

The ex-president’s lawyer resorts to a catchphrase from the former president, that he “always acted within the four lines of the Constitution”. “President Jair Bolsonaro vehemently repudiates the acts of vandalism and depredation of public property committed by infiltrators at the demonstration. He never had any relationship or participation in these spontaneous social movements carried out by the population”, says Wassef.

This is not the first investigation into acts against democracy that affects Bolsonaro. He is also investigated in the inquiry into the digital militias, which focuses on the actions of groups mobilized on the internet to attack institutions.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.