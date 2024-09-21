According to the STF minister, the original documents were not sent; he also requested that federal agencies inform the company’s situation in Brazil

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), determined this Saturday (21.Sep.2024) a period of 5 days for X (ex-Twitter) to prove the regularity of the legal representative of the social network in Brazil appointed on Friday night, lawyer Rachel de Oliveira Villa Nova Conceição. Here is the full of the decision (PDF – 134 kB).

According to Moraes’ decision, the indication of Elon Musk’s social network was not properly fulfilledas the original document of the corporate power of attorney granted by the majority foreign partner was not sent. It was determined that it be sent by Monday (23rd September).

The lawyer is the same one who performed the role before the platform’s suspension order, on August 30. Her name appeared in the documents released by the social network’s Global Government Relations profile to say that the STF was persecuting the social network.

The minister also decided that they be presented, within the period of 48 hours:

the current legal status of X’s representation in Brazil at the Federal Revenue Service and the BC (Central Bank);

reports from the Federal Police and Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) on the possibility of continuing the platform in Brazil;

total amount of the fine owed by the company’s legal representative at the time, Rachel de Oliveira Villa Nova Conceição, at the time of non-compliance with the court orders;

pending issues in court orders issued by the minister himself, in this and other proceedings under his jurisdiction.

X BLOCKING

The social network has been suspended in Brazil since August 30 by order of Moraes, which was ratified by the 1st Panel of the Supreme Court. X was blocked due to non-compliance with court orders, such as blocking profiles, providing information about monetization and the lack of a legal representative in the country.

