Minister asks the governor of the DF, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), and the Ministry of Justice for details

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), gave 48 hours for the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Anderson Torres, and the governor of the Federal District, to Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), explain measures taken in relation to the violent acts carried out in Brasília (DF) on Monday (12.Dec.2022).

The decision published on Wednesday (Dec. 14), which includes information on the official letter with the deadline, responds to a petition presented by the senator Randolph Rodrigues (Rede-AM) which is confidential. Here’s the full (179 KB) of the decision.

Moraes also asks for explanations about the measures taken by the Justice in relation to ADPF (Arguição de Descumprimento de Preceito Fundamental) 519, which investigates roadblocks and demonstrations against the result of the presidential election.

On Monday, radical Bolsonarists tried to invade the headquarters of the PF (Federal Police) in Brasília and vandalized cars and buses. The demonstrations began after the announcement of the arrest of Xavante chief José Acácio Serere Xavante, 42 years old.

Minister Alexandre de Moraes decreed the temporary arrest of the indigenous man for a period of 10 days for alleged illicit conduct in acts against the victory of the elected president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). About the demonstrations, bolsonaristas began to attribute them, without proof, to “infiltrators” petistas.

🇧🇷The facts reported by the parliamentarian occurred in the context of anti-democratic acts, in which groups financed by businessmen (to be identified) dissatisfied with the legitimate result of the election, with violence and serious threat to people, started to block traffic on several highways in the country and to abuse the right to assemble in the vicinity of military barracks, with the aim of abolishing the Democratic State of Law, pleading for a military coup and the return of the Dictatorship“, declared Moraes.

Anderson Torres manifested itself on social networks on Monday, informing that the federal government was seeking to re-establish order, together with the Public Security Secretariat of the DF. 🇧🇷Everything will be investigated and clarified.”said Torres.

Ibaneis said, on Tuesday (13.Dec), to have guided “that everyone, duly identified, who participated in this act of vandalism be punished as provided by law🇧🇷

In the petition, Randolfe also asked for the indictment of the 1st lady Michelle Bolsonaro, so that she could be investigated as a possible financier of the acts with agendas considered undemocratic, but Moraes decided to shelve the request.

O Power360 contacted the advisory services of the Ministry of Justice and the government of the Federal District, but did not receive a response until the publication of this report. The space remains open for demonstrations.