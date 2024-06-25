PT questions the constitutionality of the educational model; schools were approved by Alesp and sanctioned by the governor

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, from STF (Supreme Federal Court), determined this Monday (June 24, 2024) that the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), and the Alesp (Legislative Assembly of São Paulo) explain the creation of the model of civic-military schools. The statement must be sent within 10 days.

Moraes’ decision was motivated by action by the PT (Workers’ Party) questioning the constitutionality of the educational model, which is also questioned in Court in an action filed by Psol (Socialism and Freedom Party).

In this process, the rapporteur, Minister Gilmar Mendes, also gave the same deadline for the state government to respond. The AGU (Attorney General’s Office) and the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) will also give their opinion on the issue.

The creation of civic-military schools was approved by the state Legislature last month and sanctioned by the governor.

The PT claims that the complementary law No. 1,398 of 2024 it is unconstitutional because it violates Congress’s competence to legislate on educational models. Furthermore, the party states that the soldiers who will work in militarized schools will have higher salaries than the earnings of teachers in the state network.

“The month worked could be more than R$6,000 per month – an amount that will also be added to the salaries of the reserve military police officers. The value is 13% higher than the minimum salary for teachers in the state network working 40 hours a week, currently R$5,300”, says the party. After receiving the statements, Moraes must decide the issue.

At the time of the law’s sanction, the State government informed that the implementation of the new model will be gradual, with “express consent of school communities in public consultations”.

“The civic-military school initiative is aligned with the State Education Plan. It is a highly democratic initiative, which gives families options and increases the portfolio of public schools. The civic-military school aims to improve learning and the school environment, in addition to reducing violence”stated the executive secretary of Education, Vinicius Neiva.

With information from Brazil Agency.