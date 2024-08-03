According to the STF minister, the president of the PL attributed “untrue conduct” to the Court’s magistrates and the corporation’s delegates

STF (Supreme Federal Court) minister Alexandre de Moraes ordered the Federal Police to collect the testimony within 5 days from the president of the PL, Valdemar Costa Neto, for a report published in the magazine Look on July 27, 2024. The decision is confidential.

The report says that Valdemar informed the Florida Court (USA), in a lawsuit against his ex-wife, Maria Christhina, that the PL was being persecuted by the STF and by a minister of the Court. He did not mention names. For Moraes, the president of the PL attributed “untrue conduct” to the Court magistrates and PF delegates.

Moraes’ decision was made on July 30, but until the publication of this report this Saturday (August 3, 2024), Valdemar had not yet been heard by the PF.

Moraes cites the excerpt from the report that supported his decision, which was allegedly said by Valdemar: “Given the trivial nature of the accusations, I believe, and it is even common knowledge in Brazil, that this arrest was politically motivated.”

Valdemar was arrested for illegal possession of a firearm on February 8, 2024. He was the target of a search and seizure operation Tempus Veritatiswhich is investigating an alleged coup attempt in 2022. He was released on February 10.

WHAT VALDEMAR’S DEFENSE SAYS

O Poder360 sought out Valdemar’s defense to ask if he would like to comment on Moraes’ decision. He responded that he would not comment.