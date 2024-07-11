STF Minister asked the corporation to communicate whether it extracted data from the former advisor’s telephone device from December 2022 to January 2023

STF (Supreme Federal Court) minister Alexandre de Moraes gave the PF (Federal Police) 48 hours to inform whether the former advisor to the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) Filipe Martins, arrested since February (understand more below)used the cell phone from December 30, 2022 to January 9, 2023. The decision is from Wednesday (Jul 10, 2024).

To this end, Moraes then requested that the corporation inform whether data was extracted from the former advisor’s cell phone in the period, 1 day before Bolsonaro’s trip to the USA (December 30, 2022) and 1 day after the extremist acts of January 8 (January 9, 2023).

The minister’s decision comes after Tim sent Martins’ geolocation data. In a document to the STF, the operator confirmed that the former aide’s telephone device was connected in Brazil on December 31, 2022, 1 day after the former aide’s alleged trip with the former president to Orlando, Florida (USA).

Moraes establishes a deadline of 5 days after the PF forwards the information for Filipe Martins’ defense to make a statement and for the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) to forward an opinion.

CELL PHONE DATA

In a petition to Moraes, Bolsonaro’s former advisor allowed his telematic secrecy to be broken to prove his stay in Brazil, which contradicts the PF’s argument.

Read below the date and location of Filipe Martins’ geolocation data on December 31, 2022:

16:56:17 – Park Way, administrative region of Brasília, 10 km from the airport of the federal capital;

Park Way, administrative region of Brasília, 10 km from the airport of the federal capital; 19:56:44 – Jardim Alvorada, Ponta Grossa (PR), 50 km from the capital of Paraná.

The geolocation time of Martins’ cell phone matches the departure time of the flight to Curitiba, which the lawyers say the former advisor took on December 31, 2022. Latam confirmed that Filipe Martins boarded for the capital of Paraná.

Arrest and weak evidence

Bolsonaro’s former advisor was arrested on February 8, 2024 in the operation Tempus Veritatis and remains in custody. The arrest was authorized under the PF’s argument, accepted by Moraes, that Martins was a fugitive and there was a risk of him fleeing the country.

The “risk of flight” would have been based on the alleged trip to Florida on December 30, 2022, but this information was never proven by authorities in Brazil or the United States.

The PF report citing possible evasion from the country “to avoid possible criminal liability” is in Moraes’ decision. Read below what is in the document, which raises doubts about the PF’s own statement (excerpts in bold marked by the Poder360):

“FILIPE MARTINS’ name also appears on the list of passengers who traveled aboard the presidential plane on 12/30/2022 to Orlando/USA. However, There were no records of the former advisor leaving immigration controlwhich may indicate that he has fled the country to avoid possible criminal liability. Considering that the location of the suspect is currently uncertainit is necessary to order pre-trial detention as a way of guaranteeing the application of criminal law and preventing the person under investigation from deliberately acting to destroy evidence capable of clarifying the circumstances of the facts under investigation.”

The information that Filipe Martins had embarked for the USA, as noted, had not been confirmed – but the arrest had been requested anyway.

About “the location of the person under investigation” to be “uncertain”the PF disregarded photos of Bolsonaro’s former advisor published on an open profile on the internet.

Furthermore, when Martins was arrested, the Federal Police knew where to look for him: at his girlfriend’s apartment in Ponta Grossa (PR), 117 km from Curitiba – so his whereabouts were known. He is now in the Pinhais Medical Penal Complex (PR), the same complex where the prisoners in the Lava Jato operation were held.