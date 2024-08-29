Moraes gives Musk 24 hours to appoint X representative in Brazil and threatens suspension

Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/28/2024 – 21:19

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), ordered a notice to businessman Elon Musk, owner of X, to inform, within 24 hours, who will be the new representative of the platform in Brazil. The decision threatens to suspend the activities of the social network if the order is not complied with.

Moraes ordered the STF secretariat to subpoena the businessman by “electronic means”. Elon Musk closed his office in Brazil and no longer has lawyers in the country.

The institutional account of the Supreme Federal Court on X sent the summons through its own social network, in response to the platform’s official profile. The businessman’s personal account was also tagged in the publication.

OX announced on the 17th that it would close its operations in Brazil and attributed the decision to moves by Minister Alexandre de Moraes. The platform claims that it is suffering persecution and censorship.

The social network has refused to take down profiles blocked by Moraes in investigations into the dissemination of fake news and attacks on institutions.

Elon Musk himself began to be investigated by the Federal Police after promising to reactivate profiles suspended by order of the Supreme Federal Court. The businessman called Alexandre de Moraes “shameful” and asked him to resign or face impeachment proceedings. This was the first in a series of provocations and attacks on the minister. The billionaire was then included as a suspect in the digital militias inquiry.

Amid the tug-of-war, Elon Musk shared with the Judiciary Committee of the United States House of Representatives, controlled by members of Congress allied with former President Donald Trump, all of Moraes’ orders to remove profiles and posts attacking Brazilian institutions. The confidential material was released by Republican members of Congress.