Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), summoned this Wednesday (28) the American billionaire Elon Musk, owner of the social network X, formerly Twitter.

The measure requires the entrepreneur to appoint a legal representative in Brazil within 24 hours. In case of non-compliance, the social network may be suspended in the country.

The subpoena was issued through the STF’s profile on the social network. On August 17, Musk announced the closure of the company’s headquarters in Brazil and accused Moraes of threats.

The minister’s decision seeks compliance with his decisions that ordered the blocking of the profile of Senator Marcos do Val (PL-ES) and others under investigation. According to the minister’s office, the order was not complied with.

On August 13, the senator was the target of precautionary measures determined by Moraes as part of the investigations into the coup acts of January 8. In addition to the blocking of his social media accounts, the parliamentarian had his bank accounts frozen up to the amount of R$50 million. The measure was announced by the parliamentarian himself in a post on the platform.

After X failed to comply with the block, Moraes increased the daily fine applied against the social network from R$50,000 to R$200,000 and said that further non-compliance could constitute a crime of disobedience by X’s legal representative in Brazil.

In response to the measure, Musk closed his office in the country. The company currently has no legal representative in Brazil.