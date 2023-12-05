Minister of the STF defines a daily fine of R$ 100 thousand in case of non-compliance; company says it does not have the content available

The minister of STF (Supreme Federal Court) Alexandre de Moraes determined this Tuesday (Dec 5, 2023) a period of 48 hours for the Goal (parent company of Facebook) send the video shared by Jair Bolsonaro (PL) after the acts of January 8th. On record, the former president would have questioned the result of the 2022 elections.

In the decision, established a daily fine of R$100,000 for the company in case of non-compliance. He stated that the recording published and later deleted by Bolsonaro on his official Facebook profile, on January 10, had already been requested from Meta on January 13 of this year and on August 7, “without, to date, the video having been added to the file”. Here’s the complete (PDF – 161 KB).

The minister also declared that the material is “fundamental for the holder of the criminal action [PGR] can file a complaint against the former President of the Republic Jair Messias Bolsonaro”. In this sense, he again determined that Meta make the material available.

The decision comes after demonstration made by PGR (Attorney General’s Office) on Monday (Dec 4). In the document, the prosecutor said that “the publication was about a video in which a prosecutor from the State of Mato Grosso argued, in short, that the then candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva would have been successful in the election due to fraud in electronic voting”. Here’s the complete (PDF – 462 kB).

To the Power360Meta’s advisors said they no longer had the post made by the former Chief Executive on their servers.

Here is the full note sent by the company:

“As widely reported in the press at the beginning of the year, the video in question was deleted by the user himself. On the date of the court order requiring its disclosure, the content was no longer available on the company’s servers, making it impossible to comply with the order. We reiterate that we collaborate with the authorities and comply with court orders in accordance with the laws and our technical capacity”.