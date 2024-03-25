Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/25/2024 – 22:17

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), gave 48 hours for the defense of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to send formal clarifications about his visit to the Hungarian Embassy in Brasília, after having his passports collected in the Hungarian investigation. blow.

In a statement released to the press, the former president's lawyers claimed that he was in the building, between February 12 and 14, to “maintain contacts with the country's authorities” and update Hungarian representatives on the “political scenario of the two nations”.

In practice, by subpoenaing the defense, Minister Alexandre de Moraes rules out speculation about the possibility of decreeing Bolsonaro's preventive detention, at least until he receives clarifications from the defense.

The Federal Police are investigating whether the former president tried to organize a diplomatic maneuver to avoid being arrested in the investigation investigating an attempted coup. Federal police officers want to know, for example, whether the visit to the embassy is related to any request for political asylum, which the defense denies.

Experts consulted by Estadão assess that the former president could be arrested preventively in the investigation if it is proven that he tried to anticipate a possible arrest warrant, which could constitute an attempt to prevent the application of criminal law.

Embassies have the status of diplomatic territory, which means that any judicial decision, including from the STF, requires authorization from the country they represent to be carried out within the limits of the building.