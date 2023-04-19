Minister used 2 dispatch models to accept 100 complaints from the PGR and completed with details about each accused, such as defense statement and date and place of arrest

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), used only 2 dispatch models to vote for the conviction of 100 involved in the January 8 attacks against the headquarters of the Three Powers. Votes need to be made individually, but the documents issued by Moraes have few differences between them.

in the inquiry 492150 people were denounced for the crimes established in articles 286 (incitement to crime) and 288 (armed criminal association) of the Criminal Code.

Another 50, in the survey 4922, may also be responsible for the violent abolition of the Democratic Rule of Law; coup d’etat; crime of quadruple damage qualified by violence and serious threat, with the use of flammable substance, against the Union’s property and with considerable damage to the victim; and deterioration of listed heritage (art. 62, 1, of the law 9,605 of 1998).

In the votes, Moraes considers that the allegations presented by the defenses – that the accusations would have “failed to indicate, in a clear and precise manner, the conducts imputed to the accused”– should not prosper because they are multitudinous crimes (committed by a large number of people).

“In crimes of this nature, the detailed individualization of conduct encounters insurmountable barriers due to the collective nature of the conduct, there being no doubt, however, that everyone contributes to the result, since it is a joint action, perpetrated by numerous agents, directed at the same end”, writes the minister, repeatedly, in his dispatches.

The crimes for which prisoners can become defendants were indicated in the 1,390 complaints prepared by the PGR (Attorney General of the Republic). Minister Alexandre de Moraes decided to take them to the collegiate analysis in blocks. They will be guided gradually, as reported by the President of the STF, Minister Rosa Weber.

Inquiry 4,921 is aimed at investigating possible masterminds of the 8th of January event. The 4,922 has more serious complaints for involving attackers. Moraes’ votes –already accompanied by minister Dias Toffoli– accept the manifestations sent by the PGR in each inquiry.

If the majority of ministers vote in the same direction, the next stage will be the phase of collecting testimonies and evidence so that magistrates can judge whether or not there should be a conviction against the 100 accused.

O Power360 lists below the following differences that appear between the votes of the minister:

use of different report excerpts, based on what was presented by the PGR, leaving some decisions greater than others;

quotes from defendants’ attorneys and response;

information on the participation of the accused in acts (when they arrived at the camp and in which act they participated);

details about the arrest of some accused (date and place, differentiating the building in which the accused was arrested in flagrante delicto);

whether the accused uttered slogans demonstrating his intention to overthrow the elected government.

Former STF minister Marco Aurélio Mello told the Power360without taking a position on the concrete case, that “the complaint needs to individualize the criminal conduct”since “There are several accused”.

“I don’t know the play. I do not know the vote of Minister Alexandre [de Moraes]. But it is not possible, within the scope of the Judiciary, to play a trudge. That is, the 1st part of the criminal action must be individualized”, declared the former minister.

Criminal lawyer Daniel Bialski, master in criminal procedure and member of the Brazilian Institute of Criminal Sciences, said that the minister’s votes should only assess whether the accusations made by the PGR meet the requirements for the initiation of a criminal process.

According to the lawyer, receiving the complaint does not require an exhaustive statement of reasons and the use of similar passages is not a problem, considering that the similarities had already been identified in the documents of the Public Ministry.

At this stage, the merits of the issue are not yet assessed. The minister should only observe whether there is just cause for the defenses and the accused to be able to manifest themselves, before a possible conviction. This one should be more specific, considers Bialski.

“The minister’s decision is correct, it is motivated and it recognizes the validity of the initiation of criminal action”says the lawyer.

The criminal lawyer Luiz Mário Guerra, partner of Urbano Vitalino Advogados and attorney for the State of Pernambuco, explains that art. 65 of penal code indicates a reduction of sentence in cases of multitudinous crimes provided that the accused did not cause the riot.

Guerra understands, however, that the prosecution must “delimit the conduct of each agent” because they are possible offenses committed collectively.

“All those who have attacked the democratic regime of law must be accountable to the courts. This is not up for debate. On the other hand, however, the prosecution cannot disregard the rules of criminal procedure.claims.

The Supreme Court began the collegiate analysis of the cases at 00:00 this Tuesday (April 18, 2023), in the virtual plenary. Minister Dias Toffoli accompanied Moraes’ vote. Until 8:50 pm, the votes of 8 ministers are still missing in the process.

Among the 1,390 complaints filed by the PGR, 239 would be among the perpetrators of extremist acts; 1,150 among instigators; and one related to the omission of public agents.

INVASION OF THE THREE POWERS

Around 3 pm on Sunday (8.jan.2023), right-wing extremists invaded the National Congress after breaking through protective barriers placed by the security forces of the Federal District and the National Force.

There, they invaded the Green Hall of the Chamber of Deputies, an area that gives access to the plenary of the House. Voting equipment in the plenary was vandalized. Extremists also used the Senate’s “slide” mat.

Protesters also went to the Planalto Palace and vandalized several rooms at the headquarters of the Executive Branch. Finally, they invaded the headquarters of the STF (Federal Supreme Court). They broke windows on the façade and reached the plenary of the Court, where they tore away chairs and the coat of arms of the Republic – which was attached to the wall of the plenary of the Court. The radicals also graffitied the statue “The Justice”made by Alfredo Ceschiatti in 1961, and the door of Minister Alexandre de Moraes’ office.

The acts were carried out by people mostly dressed in T-shirts from the Brazilian soccer team, clothes in the colors of the Brazilian flag and, sometimes, with the flag itself on the back. They claimed to be patriots and advocated military intervention (in practice, a coup d’état) to overthrow the president’s government. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

BEFORE THE INVASION

The organization of the movement had been previously monitored by the federal government, which had determined the use of the National Force in the region. On Sunday morning (January 8), 3 buses of security agents were deployed on the Esplanade. But they were not enough to contain the invasion of the radicals in the seat of the Legislative.

During the weekend, dozens of buses and hundreds of cars arrived in the federal capital for the demonstration. Initially, the group concentrated on the headquarters of the Army Headquarters, 7.9 km from Praça dos Três Poderes.

Afterwards, the radicals walked down the Monumental Axis to the Esplanada dos Ministérios, escorted by the Military Police of the Federal District.

Access from the avenues was blocked for vehicles. But there was no impediment for those walking past.

On Sunday (January 8), police officers searched pedestrians who wanted to go to the Esplanada. Each access point had a pair of military police officers to search bags and backpacks. The focus was on identifying sharp objects, such as glass and knives.

THE PRISONS

On January 9, 2,151 people were arrested in flagrante delicto, including those involved in the attacks and participants in the camps set up in front of the Army HQ in Brasília. They were taken by the PF (Federal Police) to the gymnasium of the organization’s Academy. Afterwards, 745 people were immediately released. They were elderly over 70 years old, people with comorbidities and women with children.

Minister Alexandre de Moraes presented the balance of the data at the beginning of a physical plenary session, on March 9. He explained that, in all, 7 investigations were launched into the attacks at the request of the PF and the PGR.

Of the 1,406 who remained detained that day, 181 men are now in Complexo da Papuda. In the Colmeia prison, there are 82 women. After that, another 27 men and 4 women were arrested in police operations. Here is the list of detainees in Papuda (full – 112 KB) and held (full – 101 KB).

Those released were able to return to their home states and are complying with other precautionary measures (read the full list of those released in the DF here –171 KB– and from other States here – 157 KB). Here are the measurements: