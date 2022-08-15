





by Ricardo Brito

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), gave President Jair Bolsonaro and state governments a period of five days to express their views on a lawsuit filed by the PSB that demands the adoption of a national plan to fight monkeypox, also known as monkeypox.

Last week, the party filed a lawsuit in the Supreme Court in which it argued that there was a lack of action in the fight against the spread of the disease and demanded concrete actions by the federal and state governments.

According to data from the epidemiological bulletin of the Ministry of Health released on Sunday, Brazil had 2,893 confirmed cases of the disease and another 3,554 suspects. There was also the record of a death, in Minas Gerais, of a patient with comorbidities who was hospitalized in Belo Horizonte.

In his order, Moraes decided to adopt an abbreviated rite for processing the process brought by the PSB in view of the “relevance of the constitutional matter raised”.

“For this reason, I determine that information be requested on the precautionary requests made by the applicant, to be provided by the President of the Republic and the governors of the States, within a period of 5 (five) days”, he determined.

Sought, the Attorney General’s Office (AGU) said that it has not yet been notified of the decision.

In a statement and press conference to address the issue, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, criticized the action brought by the opposition party, saying that the same tone of resorting to the Supreme Court occurred in the Covid-19 pandemic, but highlighted that the portfolio will provide all possible clarifications.

“There is no problem, it is part of the democratic process and we will provide all information to Minister Alexandre de Moraes,” he said.

In defending the measures adopted by the government in relation to the new virus, Queiroga said that he has already asked for authorization from the Superior Electoral Court to run an information campaign during the election period on the care that people need to take about monkeypox.

The minister stressed that this is a different health situation compared to the one the country went through on the occasion of Covid-19 and also informed that Brazil, through the representative at the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), contacted a European laboratory that produces vaccines and should soon receive 50,000 doses.

According to Queiroga, the immunizers will only be used in people who have direct contact with materials contaminated by the virus.







