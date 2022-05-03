Minister had determined the use of electronic anklets, but deputy has had the equipment turned off since April 17

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), decided this Tuesday (May 3, 2022) to fine federal deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ) R$ 405,000 for failure to comply with a court decision.

At the end of March, Moraes ordered the deputy to wear an electronic anklet and prohibited the politician from giving interviews and having contact with others investigated in Supreme Court inquiries.

The minister set a daily fine of R$ 15,000 per day of non-compliance. According to the Department of Penitentiary Administration of the Federal District, the anklet has been turned off since April 17. Silveira also gave interviews.