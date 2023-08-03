Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/02/2023 – 22:45 Share

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), fined BRL 300 thousand the digital influencer Bruno Monteiro Aiub, known as Monark, for non-compliance with a court decision.

The minister also ordered the blocking of the amount in Aiub’s bank accounts, the suspension of new profiles on social networks and the end of monetization of channels. In addition, a new inquiry against the influencer will be opened. He is investigated by alleged practice of spreading “fraudulent news” about the elections.

The measure was taken after Moraes received a report in which the sector to combat misinformation of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), a court presided over by the minister himself, found that Monark continues to post videos on new accounts. These posts occur even after the determination that suspended the influencer’s social networks.

“The creation of new profiles is revealed as an illicit device used to produce and reproduce content that has already been blocked in these records, broadcasting new attacks, violating a court decision, which can even characterize the crime of disobedience,” wrote Moraes .

Defense

In note to Brazil Agencylawyer Jorge Salomão said that the defense was surprised by the news about the blocking of Monark’s bank accounts and social networks.

The defense also stated that Bruno Aiub is being previously punished for “opinion”. Salomão also reiterated that the influencer never instigated anti-democratic acts.

Full note:

“The defense of Mr. Bruno Monteiro Aiub was again surprised by the news published in the press that there was a determination to block his social networks and, now, also his bank accounts.

Said “measures”, adopted in the midst of an investigation without a certain criminal fact and determined that it could have been committed (possible “disinformation” and “fake news” are not crimes), are acts of a civil nature, where they would also not authorize enactment if we were in a Democratic State of Law where the laws and the Constitution were still in force.

It seems to us that the editing of judicial acts that are impossible to criticize is being put into practice on the pretext of ensuring democratic order in the supposed fight against subversion and ideologies contrary to the will of some.

In this path of disagreements, such “measures” are similar to those existing in a dark period of our history, since they prohibit activities or demonstrations on matters of a political nature (prior blocking of social networks), impose fines and demonetize the work channels of the Mr. Bruno without due process of law.

However, the delivery of judicial decisions of this nature is what truly undermines the trust, independence and harmony of the constitutional powers.

One is previously punishing for opinion. We are summarily and unconstitutionally criminalizing thought. Victim, judge and prosecution blend into one person. We are, therefore, before a court of exception.

Mr. Bruno finds himself involved in an investigation that investigates the hateful anti-democratic acts of January 8th, which he, he reaffirms, he never incited, instigated or committed.

All public or private manifestations of Mr. Bruno only express his criticisms, even if they are divergent or ideologically antagonistic to what a certain part of society thinks, so that his speeches could not, in any way, be subject to prior censorship.

Your thoughts can be freely expressed in a democracy, whose manifestation critical of constitutional powers does not even constitute a crime.

This is what the Federal Constitution and the Penal Code clearly provide for!”