Opened in 2023, the investigation investigated companies for running “abusive” campaigns against the “fake news PL”

The minister of STF (Supreme Federal Court), Alexandre de Moraes, archived this Thursday (June 20, 2024) the investigation against the directors of the companies Google It is Telegram in Brazil. The decision responds to the request of PGR (Attorney General’s Office).

The investigation had been opened at the request of the PGR itself in May 2023, after the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), say that the companies would have conducted campaigns “abusive” against the PL (bill) 2,630 from 2020known as “PL das fake news“.

The companies were investigated for their operations in Brazil with suspicions of the following practices:

practice of abolition of the Democratic Rule of Law;

false advertising; It is

qualified abusive advertising.

The final report of the Federal Police (Federal Police) concluded that “the actions of the companies Google Brasil and Telegram Brasil not only question commercial ethics, but demonstrate abuse of economic power, manipulation of information and possible violations against the consumerist order”.

The PGR, however, said that the PF did not individualize the conduct of which business leaders could be included in the crimes allegedly committed, in addition to ruling out the possibility of crimes of a consumerist nature, as in order to characterize such crimes it is necessary “abuse and deceit necessarily related to goods, products and services marketed by the advertiser”which would not have been recorded.