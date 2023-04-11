Congressman under investigation for allegedly inciting acts of extremists on January 8

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), decided this Monday (April 10, 2023) to extend the investigation against the deputy Andre Fernandes (PL-CE) for 60 days.

The congressman is being investigated for allegedly inciting the acts of extremists on January 8, against the headquarters of the Three Powers. Fernandes published on his Twitter profile, 2 days before the attacks, a video with the title “act against the Lula government“.

On January 12, the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) asked the STF to investigate Fernandes and other deputies.

After the invasions and depredations, he published a photo of the door of Minister Alexandre de Moraes’ office vandalized by the invaders.

The magistrate consideredthe need to continue the investigations and the existence of diligences in progress” in deciding to prolong the investigation. Also on Monday, the documents of the investigation were made available to the judicial authority.

Recently, on March 23, a video of the deputy on the tribune of the Chamber gained repercussions after Fernandes became excited by criticizing the current government and breaking the microphone of the House.

Watch (1min14s):