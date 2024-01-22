The investigation's rapporteur says that the Federal Police requested more time to analyze the CPI's final report on the acts of January 8

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), extended for another 90 days the investigation into digital militias, which investigates groups that would be acting against democracy. In an order released this Monday (22 January 2023), the rapporteur says that the deadline was requested by the PF (Federal Police) on December 12, 2023. One of the reasons would be the analysis of the final report of the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) that investigated the acts of January 8, 2023 in Brasília. The sharing of documents with the investigation was authorized by Moraes in October 2023. Here is the complete of the rapporteur's order (PDF – 132 kB).