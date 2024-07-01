Social network (former Twitter), owned by Elon Musk, says it complied with the order to remove content from the air, but the STF minister would still have increased the fine from R$100,000 to R$700,000

O X (ex-Twitter), Elon Musk’s social network, said this Sunday (June 30, 2024) that the decision of the Minister of STF (Federal Supreme Court) Alexandre de Moraes who fined the platform R$700,000 is “a clear denial of due process” and which must be annulled.

O profile The social network’s Global Government Affairs Department published a note saying that Moraes ordered the platform to delete – without naming names – posts critical of a Brazilian politician, under penalty of R$100,000 per day if it failed to comply.

According to X, the decision was accepted and the initial fine was paid. However, days later, the minister would have defined a fine of R$700,000. According to Elon Musk’s platform, increasing the amount after the initial decision is fulfilled would be illegal.

“OX complied with Brazilian law by withholding the posts in question in Brazil and paying the fine of R$100,000, pending an appeal to the full Supreme Court. Moraes’ attempt to increase the fine to R$700,000 ex post facto and in contradiction to his own previous order represents a clear denial of due process and should be overturned on appeal.”he said.

Here is the full note:

Without mentioning names or specifying the decision, the publication comes days after the Supreme Minister fined the platform the same amount mentioned above for not taking down publications criticizing the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL).

In the decision, signed on June 25, the minister gave a deadline of 24 hours to pay the fine. According to the minister, however, X made a deposit “in a smaller amount”, without specifying how much still had to be paid.