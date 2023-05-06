Minister authorized, however, the visit of 38 senators to the former Secretary of Public Security of the DF

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), did not authorize the visit of senators Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) and Marcos do Val (Podemos-ES) to the former Minister of Justice and former Secretary of Public Security of the Federal District Anderson Torres in prison. The reason would be the alleged connection between the senators and the facts found in the inquiry.

The minister’s decision was published this Friday (May 5, 2023) and determines the maintenance of the former secretary’s arrest. Moraes yielded, however, to the visit of 38 senators on weekends at previously scheduled dates.

The minister also determines that congressmen should not bring companions or electronic equipment on the visit. In addition, they are prohibited from taking “messages addressed to the custodian, of any kind”. Here’s the full of the decision (163 KB).

Here are the senators authorized to visit Torres:

Torres has been in prison since January 14th on suspicion of omission in the acts of extremists against the headquarters of the Three Powers, in Brasília, on January 8th, by order of Moraes. On April 10, his defense asked for his arrest to be revoked. However, the request was denied by Moraes.

The former minister was dismissed from the Federal District secretariat on January 8. Two days later, Moraes issued a preventive arrest order at the request of the PF, but Torres was in the United States. He was detained as soon as he arrived at Brasilia International Airport.

On Wednesday (May 3, 2023), Moraes determined that Torres must testify by Monday (May 8, 2023). O Power360 found out that the former minister should testify next Monday and will provide clarifications to the PF.

the hearing about the PRF operations (Federal Highway Police) in the 2nd round of elections was scheduled for April 24th. Torres’ defense asked for a delay for medical reasons. After that, the STF minister asked for a report to Seape/DF (DF Penitentiary Administration Secretariat) on the state of health of the former secretary. The medical report denies the possibility of a risk of suicide to Torres, an argument used by the defense of the former secretary in requests for the revocation of preventive detention. Here’s the full(97 KB) of the decision of this 4th (May 3).