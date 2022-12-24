investigated content: In video Published on December 10, through his TikTok, Instagram and YouTube profiles, broadcaster Ricardo Peyroton stated that the minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) and president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), Alexandre de Moraes, had a request for habeas corpus denied by the STM (Supreme Military Court).

In the video, Ricardo Peyroton reproduces an interview with the federal deputy General Girao (PL-RN) in which the congressman said that “the STF, in the figure of Moraes, filed a habeas corpus in the Military Justice to oppose a complaint received by a former attorney of the Military Justice”🇧🇷 According to Girão, the STM had denied Moraes’ request and was going to investigate a crime of “damaging the country” by the president of the TSE.

where it was published: TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.

Conclusion of Comprova: Deputy General Girão distorts the facts by stating that the STM would have denied a request for habeas corpus of Alexandre de Moraes, in an action that would lead to his trial and imprisonment for crime of “damaging homeland”which is another name for referring to the Crimes against the Democratic Rule of Law, Title 12 of the Brazilian Penal Code🇧🇷

The STM actually denied a habeas corpus filed by former Bolsonarist judge Wilson Issao Koressawa for him and other protesters who participated in anti-democratic acts after the elections against orders of arrest, fine and activation of the Military Police (PMs) that were issued by Moraes.

In this process of habeas corpusthe Justice of the STF was the “filed” party, that is, who would have committed an alleged illegality against the right to come and go of the person for whom the habeas corpus would be granted.

According to the request, Moraes would have committed “crimes against national security” when issuing arrest warrants and fines, as well as authorization of the use of the Military Police (PMs)against demonstrators of anti-democratic acts.

The Minister of the STM, Almirante de Esquadra Cláudio Portugal de Viveiros, denied the habeas corpus 2 days before the verified content was published, on December 8th. Viveiros argues that he denied the request because it does not involve any military crime, therefore, it is not the competence of the Military Justice. The order has been archived.

“In view of the above, I deny the Habeas Corpus proceeding as it is a request outside the jurisdiction of the Federal Military Court, pursuant to art. 13, item 5, of the Internal Regulations of this Superior Military Court, and I determine its shelving”said Minister Viveiros in the decision.

Consultation in the MTS system for actions of habeas corpus –in which Moraes is one of the parties– shows that there is only 2 processes, among them the one that has already been denied. The 2nd is still on trial. In it, Moraes is also the “defendant” party and, therefore, he is not the one who filed the request nor the party to whom the claim would be granted. habeas corpus🇧🇷

Comprova also contacted the press office of the STM and the STF. Both denied the verified content (responses from the MTS It’s from stf🇧🇷

It should be noted that, as Minister Viveiros recalled in his decision, Moraes could not even be tried by the Military Justice, because he has jurisdiction. Any minister of the STF can only be judged by the Court itself, in the case of a common crime, or by the Senate, for a crime of responsibility.

author of the request habeas corpus denied, Koressawa also filed a crime report in the STM against Moraes, the elected president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and the vice-president-elect Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), on December 12. The process is still pending, without a decision.

Koressawa, who is declared a supporter of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and the acts that questioned the outcome of the elections, asked “the opening of an electoral judicial investigation regarding the 1st and 2nd rounds of the 2022 elections”🇧🇷

misleading, for Comprova, is content removed from the original context and used in another so that its meaning undergoes changes; that uses inaccurate data or that induces an interpretation different from the author’s intention; content that is confusing, with or without the deliberate intent to cause harm.

publication reach: Comprova investigates suspicious content with greater reach on social networks. On TikTok, where there is public record of significant dissemination of the misleading claim, the post had more than 92,800 likes, 2,560 comments and more than 20,600 shares as of 3:05 pm on Friday (Nov. 16, 2022).

As of that same date, Peyroton’s YouTube video has 787 views, 93 likes and 6 comments. On Instagram, there are 3,778 likes and 199 comments.

What the person responsible for the publication says: Comprova tried to get in touch with the author of the verified content, the broadcaster Ricardo Peyroton, and with the federal deputy General Girão, who originated the piece of disinformation, but did not get a response.

On his social networks, Peyroton presents himself as “Christian, Espírito Santo and broadcaster”🇧🇷 Produces content, mostly videos, commenting on political issues. He is a supporter of President Bolsonaro and a critic of Lula and the PT. Adding his audience on the 3 social networks where the misinformation was published (Instagram, TikTok and YouTube), he has more than 125,000 followers.

Girão is a politician and military reserve of the Brazilian Army. He was elected federal deputy in 2018 and re-elected this year.

How do we check: The 1st step for verifying Comprova was to look, in the site of the STM, the official document of said request for habeas corpus denied. Through consultation by actions of habeas corpus in which Moraes is one of the parties, we find only 2 processesamong them the one that was denied and another, which is still on trial.

Comprova also contacted the STM and STF press office to request an official position. Both courts responded to the request. The 1st also provided the full decision of the habeas corpus denied.

why do we investigate: Comprova investigates suspicious content that goes viral on social networks about the pandemic, public policies of the federal government and pieces that question the outcome of the elections.

Other checks on the topic: The fact-checking agency Rumors.org also denied the checked post. On December 11, Comprova verified similar content and showed that a request for arrest in flagrante delicto against STF Minister Alexandre de Moraes after the elections was false🇧🇷 This piece of disinformation also indirectly involved former Bolsonarist judge Wilson Koressawa. Other content related to STF Minister Alexandre Moraes has also been investigated by the project, such as a video that invents accusations of the commander of the army against the magistrate🇧🇷

WHAT IS PROOF?

O Proof Project brings together journalists from different Brazilian media outlets to discover and investigate misleading, invented and deliberately false information about public policies shared on social media or via messaging apps.