by Ricardo Brito

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes ordered this Monday that police forces take all necessary measures to clear roads blocked by protests by truck drivers, which are taking place in contestation of the victory of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. (PT) on President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in Sunday’s election, and summoned authorities related to the issue to take action.

In a decision in the Allegation of Noncompliance with a Fundamental Precept presented by the manifestation of the National Transport Confederation (CNT), Moraes, who is the rapporteur of the piece, determines that the director general of the Federal Highway Police (PRF), Silvinei Vasques, immediately adopts all measures necessary for the clearing of the roads, under the personal penalty of 100,000 thousand reais from midnight on Tuesday, “in view of the pointed omission and inertia of the PRF”, in addition to providing, “if applicable” the removal of the director of his functions and arrest in flagrante delicto for the crime of disobedience.

“I determine… that all necessary and sufficient measures, at the discretion of the responsible authorities of the Federal Executive Branch and the State Executive Branches, be taken immediately by the Federal Highway Police and the respective State Military Polices – within the scope of their attributions – immediate clearing of all public roads that, illicitly, are with their traffic interrupted”, says the decision.

Demonstrations by truck drivers in favor of Bolsonaro interrupted a series of important highways across the country, gaining strength throughout this Monday, in a movement that contests Lula’s victory in the presidential election.

The protests did not have a clear leadership and did not count on the adhesion of the entire category of truck drivers, with small groups of drivers in several cases being enough to cause inconvenience or stoppages of some of the main logistical channels in the country, such as BRs 163 and 116. .

Participants in the protests questioned Bolsonaro’s defeat and called for military intervention, as the president remained in complete silence and did not recognize the result of the vote, 24 hours after the election was defined.

“The demonstrations, considered in themselves, especially in what they obstruct, interrupt and impede in an indiscriminate way federal public roads, as well as the speeches of Federal Highway Police agents, denature and distort the right to assemble, because, according to the Electoral Public Ministry, are motivated by an anti-democratic claim, that is, a protest against the regular and legitimate election of a new president of the Republic, on October 30, 2022, including a pretense that prevents possession through illegitimate and violent acts. what an absolutely unthinkable military intervention would be”, says Moraes in his decision.

The rapporteur of the argument also determines that “the Minister of Justice, the director general of the Federal Highway Police, all the general commanders of the state Military Police must be summoned; as well as the Attorney General of the Republic and the respective Attorneys General of Justice of all States so that they take the measures they deem appropriate, including the accountability of the authorities who failed to act”.