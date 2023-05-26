Minister gave 24 hours for the company to inform the decision, under risk of suspension of the application for 48 hours

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), determined this Friday (May 26, 2023) that Telegram appoint a new legal representative for the company in Brazil. On May 20, the office Campos Thomaz & Meirelles Advogados Associados ceased to represent the platform.

Moraes gave 24 hours from the subpoena for Telegram to present its new representative at the risk of suspending the application in Brazil for 48 hours. Here’s the full of the decision (251 KB).

This report will receive updates.