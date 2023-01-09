By Lisandra Paraguassu

BRASÍLIA (Reuters) – The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court, Alexandre de Moraes, ordered on Sunday the removal from office of the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), in addition to the immediate dissolution of all camps of coup protesters around military units in the country. country.

In his decision, in response to a request for a precautionary measure presented by Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), leader of the government in Congress, and letter from the director general of the Federal Police, Andrei Rodrigues, Moraes claims that there was an omission and connivance of several authorities in the area of ​​security and intelligence, with the lack of policing in the Esplanada dos Ministérios region and the authorization of more than 100 buses to enter the region without any police monitoring.

The minister also determined that until January 31, buses and trucks with demonstrators should be banned from entering the Federal District and that the buses used by the coup leaders be seized and their owners identified.

Moraes also determined the blocking of 17 accounts on the social networks Twitter, Facebook, Tiktok and Instagram, which shared material encouraging coup acts, under penalty of a daily fine of 100 thousand reais.